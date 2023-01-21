Deputy CM inaugurates new 4-storey govt Co-Ed middle school

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated a new four-storey government Co-Ed middle school in Vasant Village which comes inclusive of modern classrooms and labs.



The new building constructed by the Delhi government also has libraries, a CWSN room for children and staff rooms for teachers. Along with this two new toilet blocks have also been constructed.

The Minister while recounting his first visits to schools said that the government schools in the Capital were in a dilapidated condition with crumbling classrooms, no backboards and a leaking roof and no proper toilets for students and teachers.

“But now I am happy that our children here will study in a new magnificent school

building and will get all the facilities like private schools,” he said.

The Minister said that students come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and that the development in school infrastructure will help them in attaining quality education and build a better future.

“I have spoken to the Director of Education and concerned officials to extend this school till Class 10 now. In the future, a new school building will come up on the land area available in the premises of the school. Thereafter, the school will be able to run classes till the 12th standard,” Sisodia added.