Deputy CM approves new courses in Delhi govt health institutes

New Delhi: The Delhi government will be introducing several new courses in its medical colleges in a bid to enhance the professional skills of nurses, pathologists, paramedics, physiotherapists, and those in allied services. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the new courses and said they will help the state’s health sector.



The new courses include a one year Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc Nursing Programme in Delhi Pharmaceuticals Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Master of Physiotherapy (Sports) at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Physiotherapy, re-validation of 3 years BSc (Medical Technology, Radiotherapy) at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc. in Medical Laboratories in Hindu Rao Hospital, and a continuation of Bachelor of Physiotherapy Program at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Physical Disabilities.

The minister said that the pandemic highlighted an important aspect of the healthcare sector that is besides doctors the society needs well-trained paramedics, nurses, physiotherapists, pathologists,in large numbers to cater to the emergent health needs of the residents. “These courses will give a push to enhance the skills of various health professionals who play a major role in day-to-day needs at the hospitals,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of teachers in government-aided schools will now be done by the DSSSB in the interest of transparency.