Depressed woman jumps to death in Noida

Noida: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the 6th floor of a building in Sarfabad village in Noida’s Sector-73 on Friday, police said. According to police sources, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was struggling with depression for the past few years and allegedly took the extreme step because of the ailment.

The deceased hailed from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. She got married to an engineer nearly two and half years ago and was living in sector 73 under sector 113 police

station limits. The woman’s fatal fall was caught on camera by a neighbour living in a building opposite to her.

“The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway. No complaint has been received so far,” said DCP, Noida, Ram Badan Singh.