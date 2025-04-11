‘Departments must submit detailed Budget plans in a week’

New Delhi: As the Delhi government moves to transform its 2025-26 budget announcements into action, departments have been asked to submit detailed outlines for each new scheme within a week. This push for structured planning comes even as residents interpret the budget as a reflection of long-pending demands, a wishlist they hope will finally materialize into change on the ground.

Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden budget, had announced ₹59,300 crore worth of schemes and programmes from the total ₹1 lakh crore outlay.

These include monthly financial assistance for women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Matru Vandana Yojana for maternal care, the introduction of Atal Canteens in slums, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme rollout, and efforts to clean the Yamuna through decentralised

sewage treatment.

But while the promises drew attention, the Planning Department has made it clear that without concrete planning, they risk remaining just that, promises. Departments must now detail objectives, beneficiaries, baseline data, and measurable indicators for every scheme. “Investing more time and thought during the planning phase can lead to better results and prevent unnecessary waste of resources,” stated a note from the department, which emphasized the importance of year-wise cost breakdowns and identifying potential overlaps with existing projects.

Citizens, meanwhile, are cautiously optimistic. “We’ve heard big announcements before, but if they actually set up those Atal Canteens and the cash support for women starts on time, it’ll change lives here,” said Meena Kumari, a domestic worker living in a West Delhi slum.

“Maternal care schemes are much needed in low-income communities,” said a gynaecologist at a government hospital. “But execution is always the missing piece. If the planning department is ensuring clarity before rollout, it’s a step in the right direction.”

The Finance Department has also asked for data on the departments’ 2024-25 expenditure and projections for the upcoming fiscal, to match intent with fiscal discipline.

Activist Rakesh Dahiya, who works with urban poor communities, pointed out, “There’s a gap between what people want and what the government delivers. The schemes announced this year reflect many grassroots demands, but unless the departments back them with strong planning and timelines, public faith will erode further.”

The coming weeks will reveal whether the government’s renewed focus on pre-implementation planning can truly bridge the gap between citizens’ expectations and the state’s ability to deliver.