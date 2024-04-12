Departing AAP: Raaj Kumar Anand cites injustice, discontent as reasons

NEW DELHI: Raaj Kumar Anand, the Patel Nagar MLA, announced his resignation as a minister in the Delhi government and his departure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing an intolerable sense of “injustice.”



Anand, while addressing reporters, emphasised that his decision was not influenced by external pressure but rather stemmed from his discontentment with the situation.

Despite speculation about his next move, Anand remained cryptic, stating, “Politics is a game of possibilities, and no one knows what lies ahead in the future.” While AAP leaders hinted at a potential shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anand refrained from confirming any future affiliations.

Despite tendering his resignation, Anand technically retains his ministerial status, as his resignation letter is yet to reach the Chief Minister’s Office for approval, due to the incumbent’s judicial situation. Moreover, the office of the Delhi Assembly speaker affirmed that they have not received Anand’s resignation letter as an MLA.

Dismissing claims of pressure or imminent action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Anand clarified, “I never received any notice from the ED.” He recounted an incident from November last year when his residence was raided by ED officials in connection with a liquor scam investigation, yielding no incriminating evidence.

Anand pointed out that his decision to resign was motivated by his perceived inability to fulfill his ministerial duties and address the needs of his community adequately. He highlighted the marginalisation of Dalit leaders

within the AAP and government agencies, lamenting the lack of representation in significant positions.

Asserting his commitment to public service, Anand affirmed, “I am not retiring from politics nor leaving elsewhere.” When questioned about his future political endeavours, he maintained ambiguity, reiterating the unpredictable nature of politics.

The Civil Lines bungalow, once occupied by Anand, has become emblematic of political turmoil, marking the departure of the third Dalit minister from the AAP government. Anand follows in the footsteps of predecessors Sandeep Kumar and Rajendra Pal Gautam, who vacated the same bungalow amid controversies.