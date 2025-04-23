Deny fuel to all end-of-life vehicles from July 1: CAQM

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed authorities in Delhi to deny fuel to all end-of-life (EoL) vehicles — diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles aged more than 15 years — from July 1. According to the order, all fuel stations in Delhi must install automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras by June 30. These systems will detect vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) or 15 years (petrol) and deny them fuel starting July 1.

In five high vehicle density districts adjoining Delhi — Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat — the same action must begin from November 1 this year, with installation of ANPR cameras to be completed by October 31. The remaining NCR districts have been given time till March 31, 2026, to install the cameras, with fuel denial for EoL vehicles starting April 1, 2026. These cameras, linked with the VAHAN database, will identify old vehicles or those without valid pollution certificates, the CAQM order said.

The commission said fuel stations must refuse refuelling such vehicles from the specified dates and authorities must take immediate legal action, including impounding and scrapping under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Rules.

Traffic surveillance systems and Integrated Command Control Centres should be used to detect and act against these vehicles on roads, it said. The directions come amid poor progress in removing old, polluting vehicles from NCR despite previous orders from the Supreme Court and NGT.