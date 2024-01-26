Dense fog likely in Delhi on R-Day morning

New Delhi: Moderate to dense fog conditions are likely in parts of the national capital in the early hours on Republic day, the weather department predicted, issuing an ‘orange alert’ for Friday.



Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

The maximum temperature was noted at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, according to the bulletin.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 69 per cent, it added. According to the Indian Railways, 24 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in parts of northern India.

The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and night, the IMD said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 332 in the ‘very poor’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.