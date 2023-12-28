Dense fog engulfs Capital

Visibility was severely impacted in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the city in the early hours and minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

An orange alert was issued by the Met department across the city at 8 am as visibility in many parts remained around 50 metres.

Trains are running late and there could be flight delays and cancellations, according to an official. The official

said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

According to IMD colour codes, yellow’ alert calls for authorities to be aware, an orange’ alert calls for them to remain prepared, while red’ alert calls for most vigil and action.

As per the satellite images taken at 5.15 am, dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed across the national capital.

The visibility in Delhi’s main weather station Safdarjung was recorded at 50 metres while in Palam it stood at 125 metres at 5.30 am. About 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog. However, the situation may improve after 11 am according to an official of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

The AQI was recorded in the “very poor” category at 383, up from 374 recorded at 9.05 am on Tuesday.