Dense fog blankets north India, IMD issues red alert for Delhi

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog stretching from Punjab to Bihar reduced visibility across the Indo-Gangetic plains on Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Delhi and warning that road, rail and air traffic may be affected. IMD officials said satellite imagery showed a dense fog cover over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. At 5.30 am, visibility was recorded at zero metres in Agra, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Ambala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Adampur in Punjab; Safdarjung in Delhi; Ambala in Haryana; Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh; Bhagalpur in Bihar; and Daltonganj in Jharkhand. The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, warning that fog may disrupt operations at some airports and affect highways and railway routes. An orange alert was issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etah, Etawah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli.

Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Sangrur in Punjab are also under an orange alert. The IMD warned of difficult driving conditions and an increased risk of road accidents, adding that there is a possibility of power line tripping in affected areas. "Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, including being careful while driving or travelling by any mode of transport, using fog lights, checking road and traffic conditions, staying in touch with airlines, railways and state transport authorities for travel schedules, avoiding unnecessary travel and following advisories issued by concerned agencies," the IMD said. According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.