Dengue: Two more fatalities confirmed; over 4,300 total cases

New Delhi: Two more deaths due to dengue in Delhi this year have been confirmed by government authorities, raising the official toll to seven, even as the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease has crossed the 4,300-mark, according to data shared by the city's civic body on Monday.



On December 19, the MCD had said five deaths had been confirmed till then by a review panel. These fatalities had taken place during the September-November period.

However, 37 cases of fatalities due to dengue infection and its complications as reported this year from various hospitals were sent to the Dengue Death Review Committee for examination, a senior official had earlier said.

In a fresh report on Monday, the MCD said a total of 4,361 dengue cases have been reported till December 23, including 766 from December 1-23.

Nearly 250 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital from December 16-23, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease past the 4,300 mark so far this year, according to the civic report.

Of the total cases, 1,420 were recorded in November, 1,238 in October and 693 in September.

In 2021, dengue claimed 23 lives in the city, the

report said.

The city has also recorded 258 cases of malaria and 47 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the MCD.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the highest since 2016.