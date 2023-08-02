Dengue: Min holds meet with medical heads of hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of various hospitals in the city on Monday and discussed protocols that need to be formulated on dengue amid a spike in its cases in the national capital.



Delhi reported 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to more than 240, according to a municipal corporation report on Monday.

The minister said the health department has ramped up efforts to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the capital, and as part of which he conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday.

The minister added that he will inspect some schools on Wednesday to check the compliance of norms for full-sleeved clothing by students, and warned of action against schools found not adhering to the norms.

Later in the day, he held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with medical directors and superintendents of various hospitals and health facilities under the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), NDMC and Cantonment Board, as well as nodal officers for dengue prevention at Centre-run hospitals.

“We discussed what protocols need to be formulated to combat the spread of dengue... The way 5 per cent bed was reserved for Covid patients, similarly beds for dengue patients be also reserved. A fixed protocol be followed for testing and treatment”.