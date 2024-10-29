Dengue cases surge in Capital: 1,951 in October, over 3K this yr

New delhi: Delhi is witnessing continuous surge in dengue cases, with nearly 500 new infections reported in the fourth week of October alone. This brings the total for the month near to 2,000 cases, nearly double the figures recorded in September. To date, 3,581 cases have been recorded this year.

According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), last week saw 499 new dengue cases, predominantly in the Najafgarh and southern zones, which reported 76 and 72 cases, respectively. Both zones have now surpassed the 500-case mark for the year, while the Rohini and Keshavpuram areas are experiencing significantly lower incidences.

The MCD cites several contributing factors for the outbreak, particularly the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water following recent rainfall. Poor sanitation and drainage in many parts of the city have created an ideal environment for mosquito larvae, increasing the risk of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Last week, health officials identified dengue larvae at over 7,000 locations, indicating ongoing challenges in controlling mosquito populations. In addition to dengue, the city is also facing rising cases of malaria and chikungunya, with 43 and 25 new cases reported last week, respectively. Highest number of Chikungunya cases have been recorded this year at 127 so far, in the past 4 years. Likewise, 686 Malaria cases have been recorded so far - highest in the past five years.

Despite ongoing community awareness campaigns aimed at promoting cleanliness and mosquito prevention measures, the number of dengue cases continues to rise, instilling fear and discomfort among residents of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the MCD claims to have ramped up its efforts to control mosquito breeding throughout the city. As of October 26, the corporation has taken action against over 200,000 individuals by issuing legal notices and imposing fines totaling Rs 30 lakh for allowing mosquito breeding in their premises.

To combat the outbreak, the MCD has conducted over 32.91 crore house visits and sprayed anti-mosquito medicines in approximately 17.58 lakh homes. The officials have also urged the residents to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing

mosquito breeding.