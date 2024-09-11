Dengue cases in Delhi rise to 131 last week

New Delhi: Witnessing a spike in dengue cases in Delhi, 131 new infections were reported in the past week alone. For the first time this year, weekly cases have surpassed 100. The total number of dengue cases in the city has now reached 709 as of September 7, more than double the figures from the same period in 2020, 2021, and 2022. This marks a noticeable rise, as the city recorded only 97 cases two weeks ago. Of the new cases, seven were reported in areas governed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment, and the Railways.



While last year saw 2,097 cases by this time, the surge had begun earlier, with 1,094 cases in August and a staggering 2,141 in September. In 2023, Delhi experienced its third-worst dengue outbreak, recording 9,266 cases and 19 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). But, the severity of the situation remained unclear, as the civic body stopped issuing weekly updates in the run-up to the G20 Summit last year, and has yet to resume this practice.

A senior MCD official attributed the rise in dengue cases to increased testing, with 900 testing centres now operational, compared to just 36

last year. He acknowledged that the rise in reported cases may seem alarming but is partly

due to better detection efforts.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor lambasted the civic body, saying, “The MCD’s decision to stop releasing data on dengue cases is a clear sign of its failure to manage the crisis.” Further adding, “Waterlogged streets and stagnant water in open areas are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and the government’s inaction is leading to an abnormal rise in dengue cases.”

Meanwhile, to tackle the spread of the disease, doctors advised to take preventive measures, like ensuring there’s no stagnant water around their homes. They also urged caution against self-medication, particularly the use of aspirin or Brufen, which could lower platelet counts in dengue patients.

In Najafgarh, where over 100 cases have been reported so far this year, 34-year-old Ramesh Kumar, a local resident, expressed frustration over the lack of action. “Whenever it rains, the waterlogging becomes unbearable, and it just turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”