Dengue cases dip slightly, while chikungunya, malaria cases rise

New Delhi: Delhi has seen a slight drop in new dengue cases compared to October’s record numbers, though vector-borne diseases remain a significant health concern, with rising infections of chikungunya and malaria. According to the latest report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Capital recorded 472 new dengue cases in the first week of November, bringing the year’s total to 4,533 cases and marking a modest decline from October’s peak of 2,431 cases. Three dengue-related deaths have been confirmed so far this year.

While dengue cases are declining, chikungunya infections are surging at a pace unseen in recent years. The first week of November alone saw 21 new chikungunya cases, nearly matching September’s total of 25 cases. With a cumulative count of 172 cases as of November 9, this year’s chikungunya total is the highest in five years, signaling an ongoing upward trend. The Shahdara South zone is the most affected, reporting 87 cases.

With 728 cases reported as of November 9, malaria infections in 2024 have surpassed the totals from previous years by a wide margin. In the past five years, malaria cases never exceeded 400 annually, with last year’s total at 426 cases. The City SP zone has reported the highest malaria numbers, with 104 cases, in a year and 9 cases of the total 19 in the past week.

MCD reports show mosquito-control efforts aimed at curbing the rise of these diseases. As of this week, more than 34.37 crore house visits have been conducted, with 8 lakh inspections in the last week alone.

Anti-mosquito chemicals have been sprayed in 23.61 lakh homes across Delhi, while legal action has been taken against 1,56,265 residents for allowing mosquito breeding on their properties.

Fines totaling Rs 31 lakh have been imposed on violators in an effort to ensure greater compliance with preventive measures.