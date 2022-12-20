Dengue: 5 fatalities this year, confirmed death review panel

New Delhi: As per reports from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 5 dengue related deaths have been confirmed in the national Capital on Monday. MCD's vector-borne diseases report stated that Delhi has recorded a total of 4,114 dengue cases up to December 16, 2022.



MCD clarified in a statement that the reported deaths and case sheets have been audited by Dengue Death Review Committee (DDRC) consisting of Public health experts, Physician, Paediatrician & Microbiologist under the Chairmanship of Municipal Health Officer.

MCD officials confirmed the 5 deaths, of a 39-year-old male from Mukherjee Nagar who expired in Fortis Hospital on September 9, 2022, a 7-year-old female patient from Vijay Enclave who expired in Mata Chanan Devi hospital, Janakpuri on October 6, 2022, a 17-year-old female patient from Kair village who expired in Venkateshwara hospital Dwarka on October 17, 2022, a 17-year-old female from Jaideo Park, East Punjabi Bagh (KBZ) expired in Maharaja Agrasen hospital on October 25, 2022 and a 36-year-old female from Subhash Mohalla, Maujpur (Sh. North) expired in LNH hospital on November 7, 2022.

Delhi reported a total of 23 dengue deaths in 2021. The MCD has taken up all necessary actions to ensure mosquito breeding does not happen in the city and has made efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

In November, 1,420 cases were logged, while 1,238 cases were recorded in October.

The dengue infection tally stood at 3,857 till December 9, and 257 more cases have been recorded since then till December 16.

The city has also recorded 251 cases of malaria and 45 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Of the total of 4,114 reported cases, 693 were logged in September.

In 2017, the city logged 4,711 cases in the January 1-December 16 period, the report stated.

In 2015, the city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August.