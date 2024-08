NEW DELHI: The MCD plans a demolition drive on August 12 in Bhalswa Dairy colony to remove 800 illegal structures and encroachments.

Over 400 dairies, housing hundreds of animals, will be relocated to Ghogha dairy. Notices have been served to 100 out of 800 affected building owners, with more to follow. The drive aims to address unauthorised residential and commercial conversions of

dairy plots.