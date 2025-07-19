Demolition drive in Jamia Ngr area

NEW DELHI: Authorities carried out a demolition drive in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area amid heavy police deployment on Friday. “A demolition drive is ongoing in Jamia Nagar, where more than 100 police personnel are deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

In the last few weeks the frequency of demolition drives has increased, earlier similar drives have been carried out at Bhoomiheen Camp and the Madrasi Camp area.