Demolition drive clears more than 300 dwellings in Jailorwala Bagh, Wazirpur

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and razed over 300 illegal dwellings, according to a statement.

A simultaneous anti-encroachment drive was also carried out in North Delhi’s Wazirpur area by Indian railways. The demolition, which began early in the morning, was carried out amid heavy police and paramilitary deployment. A total of 308 illegal dwellings were cleared from the Jailorwala Bagh in the Ashok Vihar area, as part of DDA’s efforts to remove unauthorised settlements.

According to DDA, the action targeted jhuggi structures belonging to residents who were either already allotted alternative flats or were found ineligible under

the rehabilitation policy.

“The demolition has been carried out of the jhuggi structures where dwellers have been allotted flats and of the ineligible persons except those who have been granted stay by the High Court,” a DDA spokesperson said.

Authorities stated that 1,078 eligible families from the JJ cluster in Jailorwala Bagh had already been relocated to newly built 1 BHK flats at Swabhiman Apartments. Another 567 households were declared ineligible, while the Delhi High Court had granted stay orders to about 250 dwellers. Nine more families were provided alternative accommodation.

As per the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), eligibility for rehabilitation requires presence in voter lists between 2012 and 2015 and possession of at least one of 12 valid documents, including electricity bills or driving licenses.

The demolition drive extended to Wazirpur, where structures built along railway tracks were removed. This marks the second such operation in the area this month. Security forces, including Delhi Police and two companies of paramilitary personnel, were deployed to prevent any disruption.

Railway officials cited safety concerns, pointing to reduced visibility for train drivers and the danger posed by children playing near tracks. “The speed of the train had to be restricted because of encroachments so close to the track,” one official noted.

Similar eviction operations were recently carried out in southeast Delhi’s Bhoomiheen Camp, Madrasi Camp, and Patel Nagar-where around 450 jhuggis were demolished on June 11-signaling a broader effort to remove illegal settlements across the capital.