Democratic Teachers’ Front opposes DU notification

New Delhi: The Democratic Teachers’ Front has opposed the recent notification issued by Delhi University on January 25 that outlines the formation of a committee to address concerns related to “classes not being taken by teachers.”



The Democratic Teachers’ Front in their official statement found this move both “farcical and objectionable”, asserting that it lacks genuine intent to revitalise the classroom environment for students and educators.

The teachers’ group pointed to the dilution of coursework through what they term as “meaningless and much diluted” VAC (Value Added Courses) and SEC (Skill Enhancement Courses). They argue that this has resulted in waning interest among students.

Moreover, classes are often conducted in extended four-hour stretches, requiring students to navigate across different colleges for attendance. The complaint extends to the lack of discipline domains for these courses, forcing teachers to instruct outside their expertise, such as Economics or Chemistry teachers teaching Yoga.

The administration’s alleged negligence toward infrastructure requirements, especially concerning the 25 per cent increase in student intake due to EWS expansion, has drawn criticism. The teachers claim no grants have been allocated to colleges for infrastructure and human resources. Furthermore, concerns about the stress on the system due to the 4-year UG programme, implemented in 2022, remain unaddressed, with no promised government grants.

Accusations extend to the administration’s preference for utilizing college buildings over conducting regular classes, often resulting in abrupt switches to online teaching due to SOL exams. The teachers also voice grievances over the scheduling of numerous college programs, where newly appointed teachers are compelled to attend, disrupting the teaching-learning process.

They have also alleged that the hosting of RSS-VHP officials as chief guests during these events raises questions about the neutrality of academic environments.