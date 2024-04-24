Delving into East Delhi’s socio-political fabric and caste dynamics

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, a bustling political arena within the national Capital, has always been a focal point during elections. With its diverse population and complex socio-political dynamics, it offers a fascinating glimpse into the intricate caste equations that often shape electoral outcomes.



A closer examination of the caste demographics reveals a mosaic of identities, each with its share of influence. Among them, Muslims and Scheduled Castes (SC) emerge as significant segments, constituting 15.09 percent and 15.43 percent of the population, respectively. They have the potential to sway electoral fortunes, if mobilised effectively.

The presence of other communities, such as Sikhs, Jains, and Christians, adds further layers to the caste landscape, albeit with relatively smaller percentages. Yet, their collective impact cannot be discounted, especially in a constituency as densely populated and diverse as East Delhi.

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir bagging the seat. However, the electoral landscape witnessed a significant shift in the 2024 parliamentary polls, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress entering into an alliance and deciding to unitedly tackle the ruling BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made significant inroads into East Delhi, with Maheish Girri securing a victory. The BJP’s electoral surge, marked by a notable swing of +15.53 per cent, underscored its growing influence in the constituency. This victory, coupled with a declining vote share for the Congress, reflected a shifting political landscape characterised by changing voter preferences.

However, the 2014 elections also witnessed the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a formidable contender, with Rajmohan Gandhi coming up with a performance that signalled AAP’s growing appeal.

Earlier, in 2009, Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress had retained the seat. With a commendable swing of +4.19 per cent, Dikshit reaffirmed his party’s dominance in the constituency.

BJP’s candidate from East Delhi Harsh Malhotra and AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar speak to Millennium Post on a range of issues, from their priorities to the strengths of their respective parties. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to the polls on May 25. Excerpts:

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP candidate from East Delhi

Do you feel that the BJP rewarded you with a Lok Sabha ticket for your grassroots work?

A: BJP has 17 crore workers, each with specific roles. The party chose me for the Lok Sabha candidate, and I will do my best to fulfil this responsibility.

Q: You have worked as a councillor and mayor at the ground level. How will you handle the greater responsibility if you win the election?



A: As a mayor, I was responsible for two parliamentary seats, which was significant. Now, as a candidate for East Delhi constituency, where I was born and have worked extensively, I understand the local issues and will work on them diligently.

Q: People in East Delhi complain that previous MPs rarely visited the area, causing dissatisfaction. How challenging is this for you?

A: There is no challenge because PM Modi has done a lot of work. In Dilshad Garden, four colonies that were slums have been notified and are now getting pucca houses. Similarly, other slum areas will also be notified.

Q: What is your vision for East Delhi’s development?

A: There are many tasks, but some are crucial. CM Kejriwal talked about opening 500 schools but did not open even five. He also promised to open 20 colleges and hospitals but did not fulfill them. We need multi-specialty hospitals and large colleges. Also, we will work on cleaning the Yamuna river, aiming for a riverfront similar to Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati.

Q: The Yamuna’s pollution has been a persistent issue, despite the efforts of numerous governments. What is your plan for addressing it?

A: We should install water treatment plants at 18 major drains that flow into the Yamuna to treat the water before it reaches the river. This would reduce 70 per cent of the pollution. However, the Delhi government’s budget of Rs 3,000 crore for this was misused.

Q: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and allegations were made that the investigation agencies are working on the Central government instructions. What impact do you think this will have on the elections?

A: Kejriwal avoided responding to the summons in October 2023. If the liquor policy was legitimate, why was there corruption? There’s no clear answer. In the old policy, contractors received a 2 per cent commission, why was it increased to 12 per cent? The ED and the CBI are autonomous bodies and act independently.

Q: Why do you think the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections but lost the MCD and Delhi Assembly elections?

A: The BJP won 106 out of 250 seats in the MCD, which isn’t considered a loss. AAP has been in power for seven years and made false promises about transforming Delhi. No substantial work has been done on the Ghazipur landfill. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reduced the landfill by 15 meters using his funds.

Q: In 2024, 6 out of 7 sitting MPs in Delhi were not given tickets. Why was this done?

A: This doesn’t happen in the BJP; the decision to give tickets is made by the parliamentary board. Working or not working doesn’t matter here.

Q: Do you think there’s resentment among those leaders who didn’t get tickets?

A: I don’t think so; everyone works within the party, even those not given tickets.

Q: Is inflation a significant issue according to you?

A: I don’t think inflation is a problem. Compared to other countries, our inflation rate is lower. No one has complained about it to me.





Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP candidate from East Delhi

What inspired you to join the Aam Aadmi Party?

A: I joined as an activist during the Anna Hazare movement, which sought to end corruption. Later, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged from that movement, and I continued my journey with the party.

Q: What can you do for issues like unemployment, education, and healthcare in the country?

A: Unemployment is a major issue in our country. Despite spending lakhs of rupees on their education, many educated youths are forced to take menial jobs. The government has not provided new job opportunities. The government’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs in 2014 hasn’t been met and 83 percent of educated youth remain unemployed. Small businesses are closing, leaving only a few big companies benefiting. We need better educational facilities, job opportunities, and robust healthcare.

Q: How will you work for the development of East Delhi if elected as an MP?

A: In the area I represent as an MLA (Mayur Vihar 3), there has been a demand for a Metro station, but the connectivity is lacking. I aim to improve infrastructure, establish libraries, and address the rising drug abuse among the youth. Additionally, I’ll focus on law and order issues.

Q: What impact will Arvind Kejriwal’s imprisonment have on AAP’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections?

A: Arvind Kejriwal is known for his honesty. People cannot believe that he is corrupt because he left his IRS job to serve the nation, unlike others who don’t even leave menial jobs. BJP wants to tarnish his honesty by using agencies like the ED. Earlier, Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh were also falsely implicated. These leaders have worked to improve healthcare and education in Delhi. After the revelation of the electoral bond issue, people became aware of BJP’s corruption. This time, all 7 MPs in Delhi will be from the INDIA alliance because people see how BJP is conspiring against opposition leaders using agencies.

Q: Initially, AAP rose to prominence by opposing the UPA, but now it seeks support from Congress and its allies. How far are you willing to go to defeat the BJP?

A: Our goal is not just to defeat someone but to save the nation and its constitution. If democracy survives, we survive. If BJP comes to power again, they can change the constitution. BJP faces several corruption allegations. Moreover, many leaders who recently joined the party have been cleansed in the BJP’s ‘washing machine’. There is no action against them by the ED or CBI.

Q: If the INDIA Alliance wins the elections, how much influence will Arvind Kejriwal have?

A: We have a strong presence in the seats we are contesting. Besides, we are only contesting 20 seats. However, within the INDIA alliance, we have a special role. Both AAP and the other alliance parties prioritise the development of the people. Our agenda remains the same whether we win or lose — providing good education, and basic amenities to all, and ensuring MSP for farmers.

Q: What message do you want to convey to the voters in your area?

A: I have been a councillor for 3 years, and I hail from East Delhi. I know all the problems in the area. From 2014 to 2024, the BJP has betrayed the people of East Delhi. Both Mahesh Giri and Gautam Gambhir, the MPs, have not solved any problems in the area. If given the opportunity, I will always be ready to serve the people 24/7.