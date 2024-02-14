Deliveryman arrested for snatching woman’s phone

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a deliveryman employed by a toy company for using his employer’s scooty to snatch a mobile phone from a woman.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Bhure (27), resident of Mudhal Chandpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Sunday, when a PCR call reported the snatching of a Vivo-Y-12G mobile phone from a 36-year-old woman in the Kishanganj area near Ganda Nala, Sarai Rohilla. The victim was on her way to work around 11:15 AM when the accused, riding a grey Honda Activa, snatched her phone, and fled towards Inderlok.

A case was registered under sections 356 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code at Sarai Rohilla Police Station, and an investigation was immediately launched.