Delivery worker assaulted in east Delhi

New Delhi: An 18-year-old delivery worker associated with Zepto was allegedly wrongfully restrained and assaulted by a Zepto showroom owner following a dispute over the use of perfume inside the store in East Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station, prompting immediate action by local police. The injured worker has been identified as Risha Kumar, son of Lalla Babu, a resident of Harijan Basti near Ambedkar Park in Old Kondli.

According to police, Kumar was allegedly confined inside the showroom and physically assaulted during an argument related to store conduct.

He sustained injuries, following which his statement was recorded and a medical examination conducted to determine the extent of harm.

A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway. Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined and statements of witnesses are being recorded. The role of the showroom owner and any other staff members involved is also under scrutiny.

Officials said strict action would be taken if the allegations are proven.