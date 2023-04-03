Delivery executive stabbed to death following scuffle in Delhi

New Delhi: A delivery executive was stabbed to death while his three relatives sustained injuries in an alleged attack by their neighbours following a scuffle here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, they said.



While returning from work, Karan (22), got into an argument with some people near his house in Prem Nagar over a petty issue following which he was attacked with sticks. As his family members intervened, they too were thrashed, according to the police complaint.

During the melee, Karan was stabbed more than 10 times by the attackers, said a family member.

The injured were taken to a hospital where Karan succumbed to injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have arrested five accused — Sonu (30), Shivam (22), Deepak (22), Jasvinder (20) and Pintu (18) — and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.