Delivery boy stripped semi-naked, assaulted by men known to him

A man working as a delivery boy in Noida was allegedly stripped shirtless and assaulted by a group of men known to him over some personal dispute, officials said on Thursday.

While purported videos of the episode surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the police said the incident took place on February 9 and an FIR has been registered in the case.

Two short video clips of the incident purportedly showed a group of men assaulting and hurling expletives at Abhay Pratap, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and works as a delivery executive here at an under-construction building. The victim and the men assaulting him are all in their early 20s.

“Both the accused and the victim are known to each other. There was a fight between them on February 9 due to some dispute over some matter. A case was registered on February 9 at Sector-113 police station based on the plaintiff’s complaint,” a police spokesperson said.

Later the same day, the victim was sent for medical examination, the official said.

An investigation has been launched into the case and further necessary legal action is underway, the police added.