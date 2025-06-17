Delivery boy nabbed for scam involving fake product returns

NEW DELHI: A delivery boy was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding Amazon and Flipkart by replacing genuine returned products with old or used items.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Bindapur Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Kishan (22), a resident of Dwarkapuri, Dabri.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended by a police team from Bindapur police station in Dwarka district following technical surveillance and ground intelligence operations.

The fraud came to light when an e-FIR was lodged at the Bindapur Police Station, alleging that a delivery executive had been depositing fake return items with the companies.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Darshan Lal and ACP Dabri. The team included officers HC Neeraj, HC Sanjeev, Ct. Rajesh Dagar, and Ct. Ashish, who launched an investigation using a mix of surveillance technology and field-level tracking.

The accused, who was employed as a delivery agent with both Amazon and Flipkart, had been exploiting the return system by accepting genuine returned goods from customers and then swapping them with substandard or previously used items.

These tampered packages were then returned to the companies as if they were untouched, leading to repeated financial losses.

Kishan was arrested from Rajapuri, Uttam Nagar. Police recovered 38 fraudulently exchanged packages, including a tablet, mobile phone, 22 clothing packets, wristwatches, footwear, and other items, all seized under Section 103 of the Delhi Police Act.