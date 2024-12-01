Delivery boy found dead in Rohini park

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old delivery boy, was found dead with stab wounds in a park in north west Delhi on Sunday, police said. A PCR call was received at 7.15 am regarding a man lying in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, they said.

Upon reaching the spot, police took the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

The man’s belongings, including his mobile phone, wallet, and delivery bag, were found intact, he said.

Forensic and crime teams were called to the spot to check for evidence. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the accused, the officer said.

Following the preliminary investigation, the body was transported to Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital for postmortem examination, the police said. The man was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar and is survived by his wife and two young children, they said.