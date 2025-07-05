Delivery boy arrested for stealing gadgets from PG

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man, working as a food delivery boy, was arrested for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, officials on Friday said.

Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones and a laptop from the possession of the accused, identified as Fardeen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

The arrest was made following a complaint received on June 30 regarding the theft of a mobile phone and a laptop from a PG in Shaheen Bagh, police said.