Delhi’s West District Police make strides in crime reduction efforts within first quarter of 2024

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s West District Police have made significant steps against street criminals and nuisance mongers in the first quarter of 2024, in a major crackdown aimed at enhancing public safety and curbing criminal activities.



From January 1 to March 31, a comprehensive operation led to the arrest of a considerable number of individuals involved in various crimes, showcasing the district’s commitment to law enforcement and community safety.

During this period, the police apprehended approximately 50 robbers, 90 snatchers, 25 burglars, and 359 thieves, effectively solving numerous cases linked to street crimes.

The operation also saw the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property, including 370 mobile phones, 13 four-wheelers, 171 two-wheelers, and various other valuable items such as gold chains and cash.

The police have registered over 100 cases under the Arms Act, 100 under the Excise Act, 58 under the Gambling Act, and 13 under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of several individuals.

These actions not only disrupted organised crime networks but also resulted in the seizure of illegal weapons, narcotics, and substantial quantities of illicit liquor.

The crackdown extended to tackling public nuisance, with action accelerated against individuals involved in public drinking and other mischief-making behaviors.

A total of 2421 persons were taken into action for public drinking, and preventive measures were implemented against numerous others to maintain public order and safety.

Key successes of the operation included the resolution of 35 cases of robbery, 90 cases of snatching, 28 cases of

burglary, and the solution to 344 cases of theft.

The police’s effort led to the recovery of a wide array of stolen goods, from vehicles to personal electronics and

jewelry, significantly impacting the local criminal landscape.

The operation reflects the West District Police’s multifaceted approach to crime prevention, targeting both street-level criminals and organised crime groups.

By focusing on a broad spectrum of criminal activities, from theft and burglary to the illegal possession of arms and substances, the police have made a substantial dent in the region’s criminal activities.