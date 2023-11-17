Delhi’s tech institutions should lead in research & innovation: Minister Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi on Thursday advised students not to surrender to societal pressure and to take independent decisions.



In her address at the 10th convocation ceremony of Delhi Technological University (DTU), she asked students to remember their responsibility towards the country and help make India a leading economy.

“Students graduating today must remember three things during this transition phase of their life. They must make their decisions independently, be responsible towards parents who dedicated their lives to make them successful, and the country that facilitated their high-quality education,” she said.

The convocation ceremony was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and DRDO scientist Suma Varughese.

A total of 3,620 students were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Atishi inaugurated two new state-of-the-art academic blocks at the Delhi Technological University.

The newly inaugurated blocks are each eight-storeyed and equipped with “world-class modern facilities”, Atishi said.

These academic blocks will serve as an example where the students will have all the necessary amenities to help shape their careers, she added.

“Our technical education institutions should lead in the fields of research and innovation,” she said.

The new academic blocks at DTU feature 36 modern labs, 67 lecture rooms, classrooms, faculty rooms and conference rooms, the minister said and added these facilities can accommodate more than 5,200 students at a time.

Additionally, the academic blocks are eco-friendly, equipped with rooftop solar panels, a modular rainwater harvesting system and a connecting sky ramp, Atishi added.