Delhi’s summer action plan to control air pollution from June 15: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government has announced a comprehensive Summer Action Plan focusing on 12 key points to tackle pollution during the summer months. Environment Minister Gopal Rai, while addressing a press conference, detailed the measures and their expected impact on improving air quality in Delhi.

In a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with officials from 30 departments, Environment Minister Rai emphasised the substantial progress Delhi has made in reducing air pollution. “Air quality in Delhi has improved, air pollution has reduced by 30 percent in 8 years,” Rai stated. He attributed this improvement to the collective efforts of Delhi’s residents and the government’s sustained initiatives.

The Summer Action Plan will implement both immediate and long-term measures to address various pollution sources. “Under the Summer Action Plan, Delhi government will take immediate and long-term measures,” Rai explained. The plan includes efforts to curb dust pollution, prevent open burning and industrial emissions, increase green cover, and develop lakes and water bodies.

A key component of the plan is the anti-dust campaign, set to begin on June 15 and run until June 30. “85 mechanical road sweeping machines and 276 sprinklers are being pressed into service to prevent dust pollution,” Rai announced. Additionally, 580 patrolling teams will monitor dust pollution across 13 identified hotspots.