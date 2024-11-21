Delhi’s spl summary revision underway

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, has announced that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Roll, aiming to update voter records, will be completed by November 29, 2024. The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

Krishnamurthy urged all residents of Delhi to participate in this crucial process, which allows citizens to file claims and objections for additions, deletions, or corrections in the electoral roll. “The Special Summary Revision-2025 aims to provide an opportunity for correcting electors’ particulars and to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll,” he said.

The SSR process, which began on October 29, 2024, is active across all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. Citizens have until November 28, 2024, to submit claims and objections. However, forms for continuous updating will remain open beyond this date. The CEO also emphasised the ease with which people can file their claims and objections, whether online or offline. “Claims and objections can be filed conveniently through multiple channels,” he explained. “Online submissions are accepted via the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Portal or through the Voter Helpline and Saksham Apps. Forms can also be submitted offline at designated Voter Centers.”

The next round of special campaigns will take place on November 23 and 24, 2024, at polling stations across the city to encourage public participation. The first round, which occurred on November 9 and 10, received an overwhelming response, with citizens submitting forms for updating their electoral details.

Krishnamurthy further appealed to prospective voters who will turn 18 by April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2025, to submit their applications in advance using Form-6. He also warned about the importance of verifying voter information to prevent duplicate entries. “Citizens must ensure that their names are not listed in multiple constituencies or appear more than once in a single constituency, as this is a punishable offence under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.”

The CEO also reminded voters that merely having a Voter Identity Card does not guarantee the right to vote. Voters must ensure their names are included in the electoral roll, which can be verified online at the official electoral search portal or through the Voter Helpline and Saksham Apps. Citizens requiring assistance can call the helpline at 1950.

Krishnamurthy concluded by encouraging all eligible citizens to actively participate in the process to strengthen the democratic system, “I encourage all eligible citizens to become active participants in the electoral

process and ensure no voter is left behind.”