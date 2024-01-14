Delhi’s slum clusters being demolished by Centre, alleges AAP

New Delhi: Alleging that the Centre has issued directions for demolishing slum clusters in the national capital, the AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai on Saturday said the party will launch a campaign against it and hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.



It was decided at a meeting of AAP MLAs that the “Ghar Bachao, BJP Hatao” campaign would be launched on Sunday from New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also hold a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters here on January 21, Rai said.

As part the “Ghar Bachao, BJP Hatao” campaign, AAP leaders will hold public meetings in slum clusters to create awareness against the BJP’s plan to demolish slums, he said.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has directed various landowning agencies, especially those under its

jurisdiction, to remove slum clusters in Delhi.

“The BJP seems bent on turning people homeless in this biting cold. Before elections, the BJP promises to provide homes to slum-dwellers and after the polls, it starts demolishing their accommodation,” he said at a press conference.

The demolitions were being carried out without paying any attention to rehabilitation of the affected people in violation of court rulings, he alleged.

Hitting back at the AAP, the BJP said the Arvind Kejriwal government had blocked the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Delhi and failed to allot around 50,000 housing units constructed for slum-dwellers.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leaders are raising an issue for which the AAP government itself is responsible.