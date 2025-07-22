Delhi’s Rs 860 cr health push, can infra catch up with Capital’s growing needs?

New Delhi: In a significant step toward plugging Delhi’s growing infrastructure shortfalls, the state government has announced a Rs.1,000 crore investment package, of which Rs.860 crore is earmarked for bolstering public healthcare. Alongside hospital expansions, the package includes major road revamps and civic upgrades across key districts.

The capital’s strained healthcare system has long grappled with high patient loads, seasonal outbreaks, and limited ICU access. The government’s plan includes adding over 1,300 hospital beds across five facilities, Gandhi Nagar (500 beds), Shahdara (310), Madipur (270), Ambedkar Nagar (180), and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (partial expansion). The project also envisions creating superspecialty ICU blocks in seven hospitals and expanding critical care capacity at GTB Hospital.

Dr. Anjana Prakash, a public health expert, welcomed the move but cautioned against overreliance on bed numbers. “Beds are only part of the story. We also need parallel investments in human resources, doctors, nurses, technicians, and regular maintenance of medical equipment. Without that, the expansion risks becoming underutilised,” she said. Highlighting the growing demand for emergency and ICU services, a public health systems consultant, noted, “Delhi’s ICU occupancy routinely crosses 90% during dengue peaks. These ICU expansions will help, but they must be future-ready with modular capacity for pandemics or climate-linked health events.”

Experts say the Rs.860 crore investment is a much-needed boost but may still fall short of the scale Delhi needs.

“Per capita health infrastructure in Delhi has been lagging. While this is a good first step, sustained public investment is the only way to close the accessibility gap,” said Dr. Priya Mishra, professor of urban health at Delhi University.

Meanwhile, road infrastructure will also receive a Rs.1,953 crore push through Central Road and Urban Development funds. Over 400 km of roads will be resurfaced or rebuilt. Major flyover upgrades at Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema, and drainage repairs near Dwarka Expressway, are among the key interventions.

Transport expert Rakesh Malhotra said, “Delhi’s roads are not just potholed but structurally broken in some areas. These funds must be spent on lasting improvements, not patchwork.”

On civic amenities, Rs.38 crore has been set aside to upgrade street lighting, local drains, and sanitation in five older districts. Urban planner Renu Kapoor welcomed the holistic approach but said, “The challenge will be in execution. If these are implemented transparently and monitored well, it could signal a shift in how Delhi invests in day-to-day infrastructure. But if delays and cost overruns creep in, the city’s needs will continue to outpace planning.”

Implementation is expected to roll out over the next 18–24 months, with officials promising a multi-agency monitoring mechanism. The government maintains this is part of a longer-term vision to make Delhi more resilient, accessible, and livable for all.