Delhi’s roads face heavy traffic as people flock to markets for Raksha Bandhan

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed heavy traffic jams on Monday as people ventured out in large numbers to meet family and friends and thronged the bustling markets on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



People were stuck in the crawling traffic while heading towards their destinations.

Delhi Police also informed the commuters about the traffic hit roads and stretches and asked them to avoid the routes.

Due to heavy volume of traffic at Peeragarhi Chowk, Mangolpuri, Bhera Enclave Roundabout, traffic movement is very slow, police wrote on social media platform X.

Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Hamdard and vice-versa due to water logging. Commuters may plan their journey accordingly, it said in another post.

The traffic was heavy on Ring Road near Najafgarh area.

“It took us double the time to cross the section. The vehicles were moving very slow. The situation was very bad in other parts of the areas where we had gone to meet our relatives,” said Ravinder Singh, a resident of Dwarka.

The commuters also took to X complaining about the traffic situation in the city.

The traffic is badly jammed at the nearby Welcome station from the last one hour, one of the commuters said.

The traffic jam was also reported in several other areas, including Jharoda police chowki Burari, MB Road and Khanpur Depot. Another commuter said that he was stuck at the intersection of Arihant Marg and KB Hegdewar Marg, Jahangirpuri, for over

one hour. with agency inputs