Delhi’s prisons severely overcrowded, about 91% inmates undertrials: Study

New Delhi: Delhi’s prisons remain severely overcrowded with undertrial inmates

making up 91 per cent of the incarcerated population, according to the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025.

The IJR 2025, initiated by Tata Trusts and supported by several civil society organisations and data partners, tracked the performance of states across four areas — police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid.

The report highlighted a troubling trend. It said three of Delhi’s 16 jails have recorded over 250 per cent occupancy consistently between 2020 and 2022.

Overall, the Capital’s jails have operated at over 170 per cent capacity for more than a decade.

“Delhi’s prisons have consistently recorded over 170 per cent occupancy rates since 2012. In 2022, 15 per cent of its prisons recorded occupancy rates of over 250 per cent. Occupancy rates in three prisons have consistently been over 250 per cent since 2020,” the report read.

It said staff shortages exacerbate the crisis. Delhi recorded a 27 per cent shortfall in overall prison staff, including a staggering 60 per cent vacancy among correctional staff and 34 per cent among officers.

Medical care remains strained, with just 90 doctors for 18,000 inmates — averaging one doctor for every 206 prisoners.

Despite being equipped with 100 per cent video conferencing facilities, the over-reliance on incarceration, especially of undertrial prisoners, continues to clog the system, the report said.

The IJR has called for urgent and foundational corrections, pressing for justice delivery

to be treated as an essential

service. With agency inputs