Delhi’s Prem Nagar:40-yr-old man dies from electrocution

NEW DELHI: A tragic electrocution incident claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in the Kirari area of Delhi’s Prem Nagar on the morning of Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Lallan Mishra (40) resident of Agar Nagar, Prem Nagar, Kirari, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the victim was reportedly electrocuted while attempting to plug a water motor into an electric switchboard at his home.

A PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar Police Station reporting the incident. Responding swiftly, a local police team arrived at the scene, where they found Mishra unconscious.

The police immediately transported him to the nearest hospital. Despite their quick response, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the electrocution occurred while Mishra was handling the electric switchboard, possibly while trying to operate a water motor. Authorities have confirmed that the initial findings indicate electrocution as the cause of death.

Following the incident, police officials ensured that all legal protocols were followed. The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

After the post-mortem was completed, Mishra’s body was handed over to his family members for last rites.

The sudden and tragic death of Mishra has left the local community in shock. Neighbors and friends described him as a hardworking and dedicated individual who was well-respected in the area.

His untimely demise has raised concerns among residents regarding electrical safety and the potential hazards of home electrical appliances. The police have initiated further investigations to ensure that there was no foul play involved in the incident and to determine whether the electrical setup in Mishra’s home was compliant with safety standards.

Authorities are also likely to issue advisory notices to the public, emphasising the importance of electrical safety and proper maintenance of household appliances.