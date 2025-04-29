Delhi’s power demand hits three-yr high of 6,015 MW

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s power demand reached a three-year high of 6,015 MW at 3:30 pm on Monday, surpassing yesterday’s 5,710 MW peak, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). Both BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak demands of 2,590 MW and 1,290 MW respectively in their respective areas.

This marks a significant increase, as Delhi’s power demand had not exceeded 6,000 MW in April in the previous two years, peaking at 5,422 MW in 2023 and 5,447 MW in 2024. Looking ahead, SLDC anticipates that the city could reach a historic 9,000 MW peak in summer 2025, following a record demand of 8,656 MW in 2024. BSES discoms are fully prepared to meet the rising demand, serving over 50 lakh consumers in South, West, East, and Central Delhi. They have made power banking arrangements with several states, securing up to 500 MW of additional power. Over 2,100 MW of green power will contribute to reliable supply, with advanced AI and machine learning techniques helping predict

demand more accurately.