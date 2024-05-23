Delhi’s power demand hits historic high of 8,000 MW

NEW DELHI: Delhi, known for its relentless power demand, has once again broken its own record, with peak power demand soaring to a staggering 8,000 MW on May 21.

Despite this milestone, the Delhi government proudly asserts its ability to meet this demand without resorting to power cuts, a feat that stands in stark contrast to the experiences of residents grappling with frequent outages in various parts of the city.

The capital’s Power Minister, Atishi, affirmed, “Despite scorching heat and huge demand, there is no problem in power supply in Delhi, there are no power outages anywhere.”

She highlighted the government’s readiness for the impending surge in demand during the humid months of July and August.

Atishi’s assurance comes amidst a backdrop of frustration among residents experiencing prolonged power cuts, particularly in areas like Johri Farm, Rohini and Jamia Nagar.

Simran, a resident of Johri Farm, expressed her anguish, stating, “We have been dealing with electricity outages for a week now. It’s hard to live in conditions like these and forces us to leave our academic dreams and go back to our hometown.” Another resident echoed similar sentiments, questioning the disparity in power supply, “My friends in posh colonies of Delhi do not experience power outages. Why us?”

Reports indicate that many parts of Jamia Nagar have been without power for extended periods, exacerbating the discomfort caused by the scorching heatwave. Residents lamented the unresponsiveness of electricity authorities, with one resident stating, “When I call them, their number is always busy... the power outage situation is terrible. It’s also hampering our work.”

While the city grapples with power woes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to underscore the government’s achievements amidst the burgeoning demand. “The Delhi government has met this peak demand without imposing a power cut... our work shows the truth of their failure to the entire country,” he emphasised.

However, residents’ testimonies paint a starkly different picture, revealing the disparity between the government’s claims and the ground reality.

As the city swelters under the scorching sun, the IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi, with temperatures breaching the 47-degree Celsius mark in some areas.

The juxtaposition of record-breaking power demand and widespread outages underscores the urgent need for effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially during times of extreme weather conditions.