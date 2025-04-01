‘Delhi’s plan to deny fuel to old vehicles might be pushed back’

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s decision to deny fuel to overage vehicles at refill stations across the capital starting April 1 may be delayed, as the required devices have not yet been installed at all locations, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The minister stated that the government is expediting the process to ensure a smooth transition, and a meeting will be held tonight to decide how much work remains and when the implementation will take place.

He acknowledged that certain locations still lack the required facilities but emphasised that efforts are underway to complete the installation as quickly as possible.

“We are trying to get it done at the earliest. Some locations still do not have the necessary installations, but we are working to ensure they are in place soon,” he said, adding that “it is better to delay the rollout rather than start it without proper management.”

At the beginning of March, the Environment Minister announced that End-of-Life Vehicles would be denied fuel at refill stations across the Capital starting April 1.

“We are ensuring that all fuel stations in Delhi have CCTV cameras that will determine the age of the vehicle based on the year of registration. Vehicles that do not meet the criteria will not be given fuel and will be penalised. The entire installation and software connection will be completed by March 31,” the minister had said while

announcing the ban.

When asked about the implementation timeline, the minister clarified that while efforts are being made to roll out the policy at the earliest, it may take a few more days before all designated petrol stations and locations are fully equipped. “We don’t want a situation where it starts in some locations while others remain unprepared. Our goal is total implementation,” he added.

Sirsa also said that they are currently assessing how much progress can be achieved in the coming days. A final decision on the rollout timeline is expected by tonight.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated sewer renovation and water line projects in Rajouri, stating that work worth Rs 2 crore has begun, with Rs 1.5 crore allocated for water supply and Rs 50 lakh for road construction.

He emphasised that drinking water is a major issue in the area, as many households lack access to clean water.

“My priority is to ensure that every ward has access to clean drinking water, as our Prime Minister has also promised the people. We are actively working on this, along with addressing the sewage issue,” he said.

He also pointed out that no water or sewage lines have been installed in this location for the past 10 years.