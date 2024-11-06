Delhi’s ‘Pink Ticket’ scheme: 150 crore+ free bus rides for women

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘Pink Ticket’ scheme has reached a remarkable milestone, with more than 150 crore ‘pink tickets’ distributed to women, providing them with free travel on Delhi’s buses. Launched in 2019 by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme has proven to be a game-changer for women’s mobility and financial independence in the Capital.

On the occasion of the 150-crore milestone, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his pride in the scheme’s success, saying, “Pleased to know that over 150 crore pink tickets have been distributed in DTC buses so far, enabling lakhs of women to travel for free every month. Savings from free commuting are now helping them support their families. As Delhi’s son and elder brother, it is my dream that every daughter and sister becomes self-reliant and fulfils her dreams.”

The ‘Pink Ticket’ initiative has been instrumental in making public transport more accessible and safer for women.

According to senior AAP leader Reena Gupta, the scheme has had a transformative impact on women’s lives. “By 2024, over 150 crore pink tickets had been issued, offering women not only free bus services but also a pathway to greater self-reliance,” she said. “This initiative has made public transport safer and more accessible for women than ever before. In the past five years, the number of women using buses has risen by 25 per cent, with 15 per cent now travelling without hesitation for the first time.”

One of the most significant benefits of the Pink Ticket scheme has been its positive impact on women’s financial stability. Many women have been able to use the savings from their free travel for household expenses or emergencies.

Gupta highlighted that, “Around 54 per cent of women allocate these savings to household costs, while 50 per cent are putting it toward an emergency fund.”

Launched on Bhai Dooj in 2019, the Pink Ticket scheme provides free travel for women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. Women are issued a single-journey pass for free travel, with the Delhi government covering the cost of the tickets, which are valued at Rs 10. The programme has been voluntary, leading to a surge in the number of women using buses regularly.