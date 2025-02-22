Delhi's new PWD minister reviews progress of Barapullah Phase-3 project

New Delhi: The newly appointed Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Barapullah Phase-3 project in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. During the inspection, Verma interacted with construction workers and supervisors, instructing them to ensure proper road construction and an effective drainage system.

Verma was accompanied by PWD officials and supervisors. The Barapullah Phase-3 project is an elevated corridor that connects Mayur Vihar-1 to Sarai Kale Khan. In a post on X, Verma emphasised that smooth traffic flow and essential amenities would be made available to every resident in the area. "It is my priority to complete these projects so that every individual can have better opportunities for growth and development," he stated. "This journey of development will not stop now. Good road facilities will be provided to the public soon. This is our commitment to the people of Delhi," he added. Besides PWD, Verma will oversee Water, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation, and Flood Control departments.