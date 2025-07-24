Delhi’s new pool: The streets

New Delhi: Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls disrupted movement in Delhi on Wednesday after heavy rains lashed the city, with more rain expected in the coming days.

Knee-deep water flooded roads in many parts of Delhi, leaving vehicles stuck and people wading through the water. Videos shared on social media showed rainwater entering residential areas and schools.

A video, purportedly from the Sangam Vihar area, showed two-wheelers, cars and delivery vehicles struggling to pass through flooded streets. School children were seen wading through the water on foot to reach their schools.

Severe waterlogging was also reported from MB Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Kailash Colony, leading to traffic congestion across several

parts of the city.

As of 5.30 pm, Safdarjung recorded 9.3 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported the following amounts: Lodhi Road 11.2 mm and Pragati Maidan 6 mm. South Delhi, Southeast Delhi, North Delhi, ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road,

Nehru Place, East of Kailash and Colony Road were also among the areas affected due to above-normal rains.

However, no major waterlogging was reported from identified hotspot areas, such as the Minto Bridge underpass, according to Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

But, 20 waterlogging-related calls were received at the flood control room. Affected locations included the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Old Rohtak Road, the area opposite the DTC depot in Nand Nagri, Okhla Main Road and Ghazipur Murga Mandi.

“We deployed Quick Response Teams (QRT) with pumps to carry out dewatering operations at several locations since morning. In some areas, there might have been temporary waterlogging, but it was cleared within an hour,” a PWD official said.

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling, adhere to traffic updates, keep away from electric poles and wires and refrain from sheltering under trees.

The showers led to a drop in temperature, providing relief to residents affected by the humidity.

The maximum temperature settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with rain on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.