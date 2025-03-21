Delhi’s new govt likely to discontinue AAP’s education schemes, sparks mixed reactions

New Delhi: Several key education initiatives launched under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government are likely to be discontinued, according to a Delhi government official. The new administration is reportedly reviewing existing schemes and may either scrap or modify them. The official stated that the new government aims to focus on a more structured implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Our new government is looking forward to providing better education to the kids of Delhi. Many promises made by the previous government, including the construction of hundreds of new schools, were not fulfilled. The education budget allocated to them remained largely unutilized. It is important to assess which schemes are truly benefiting students. So, we will surely look into everything and do whatever would be the best for the children of Delhi.” the official said.

One of the major schemes under scrutiny could be the Business Blasters programme, which was introduced to foster entrepreneurship among students. The initiative provided seed funding to students in government schools, encouraging them to develop startups. Last year, the programme had an allocation of ₹40 crore and was expected to support around 2.45 lakh students.

Students and parents expressed concern over the possible discontinuation of the programme. Anshika Sharma, a Class 12 student, said, “This programme has given students like me a chance to think beyond traditional jobs. I was working on a handmade soap business with my team. If they stop this, many students will lose an opportunity to become self-reliant. Even if the government plans to discontinue these schemes, they should come up with something similar or better so that it doesn’t affect a child’s future.” On the other hand, some believe the government’s review is necessary. “It is important to evaluate the effectiveness of such schemes. If they are truly beneficial, they should be continued with better implementation,” ssaida parent Ramesh Verma.

Another initiative under scrutiny is the Dr Ambedkar Samman Yojana, which promised to fund higher education for Dalit students in top foreign universities.

Furthermore, the Deshbhakti curriculum, introduced by the AAP government, is also facing uncertainty. The curriculum, which focuses on instilling patriotism through activity-based learning, included initiatives like maintaining a “Deshbhakti Diary” and discussions on freedom fighters.

Parents have expressed mixed opinions on this. “In today’s generation where kids have more access to internet, they grasp more from that as well. So the government should first work on improving the country’s situation. Patriotism should come naturally with time and experience, with knowing the true meaning of it from heart,” said Neha Agarwal, a mother of two schoolchildren.

The Delhi government has not yet made an official announcement on these schemes but has hinted at restructuring the education sector. The review process is expected to take a few months before final decisions are made.