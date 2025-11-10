Delhi’s Nehru Stadium, revamped for 2010 CWG at Rs 961 crore, to be demolished for new sports city

New Delhi: The government is considering dismantling the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium to develop a state-of-the-art Sports City that would include arenas for multiple sporting disciplines and residential complexes for athletes, according to a source from the Sports Ministry. However, the proposal is still in its conceptual stage. The official said that the ministry is currently studying global examples of similar projects before moving forward. “No specific timeline has been set yet, as the plan is still being conceptualised. We are examining successful sports city models, including the one in Doha. Once that study is complete, the planning phase will begin,” the source explained.

Originally constructed for the 1982 Asian Games, the JLN Stadium underwent a major renovation worth Rs 961 crore before the 2010 Commonwealth Games. More recently, an additional Rs 50 crore was spent to upgrade the facility ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships. The complex currently includes a football stadium, an athletics track, badminton courts, an archery academy, and offices of key institutions such as the Sports Authority of India, the National Anti-Doping Agency, and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.