Delhi's minimum temperature settles notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, the Met office said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 69 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 204 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.