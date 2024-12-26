Delhi’s minimum temp at 8.4 deg Celsius, could see light rain today

NEW DELHI: The national Capital is expected to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with light rain possible in the evening, according to the weather department.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was 8.4°C, 1.5°C below the seasonal average, while the city’s air quality remained “very poor” on Christmas Day. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm, stood at 336, placing it in the “very poor” category. The maximum temperature reached 22.4°C, two degrees above normal. This marked the second consecutive day Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor,” following a period in the “severe” category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI scale categorises air quality as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). Humidity levels ranged between 67 per cent and 100 per cent. The forecast predicts dense fog in the late night and early morning hours on December 25, 26, and 28, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light rain in the evening or night. Winds are expected to be light, with speeds of less than 4 km/h in the morning, increasing later to under 8 km/h in the afternoon, before dropping again in the evening.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23°C and 7°C, respectively.