Delhi’s min temp at 5.5 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city registered a high of 24.7 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the season’s average, according to the IMD. The IMD has predicted shallow fog for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.