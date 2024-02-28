Delhi’s max temp at 25.4 deg Celcius

The mercury in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Traces of rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature rose by a few notches in the morning, setting at 12.3 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the city recorded a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday stood at 25.4 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to data

shared by the IMD.