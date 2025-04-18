Delhi’s maiden Global Investment Summit likely in October

New Delhi: In a strategic move to boost industrial development and attract global capital, the Delhi government is preparing to host its maiden Global Investment Summit later this year, with plans to simultaneously unlock nearly 1,200 acres of land for industrial development across three key locations. The twin-pronged strategy, announced in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s 2025-26 Budget speech, is aimed at attracting global and domestic investors while transforming Delhi into a next-generation industrial hub.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the summit is expected to be held in late October or early November. “The idea is to bring investors from India and abroad to explore Delhi’s potential in areas like information technology, banking, artificial intelligence, tourism, data storage, and electronics,” said Sirsa. He added that the event would be organised once every two years to maintain investor momentum.

At the heart of the investment drive is the plan to develop three new industrial zones, Kanjhawala (920 acres), Rani Khera (147 acres), and Baprola (137 acres). Together, these projects aim to create over one lakh new jobs and pave the way for industries focused on innovation, research, and service-oriented sectors.

Sirsa said the government is working on issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to hire a global consultancy firm that will take charge of both the summit’s execution and the development of these industrial areas. “The chosen agency will be tasked with not just organising the investment summit but also to actively bring both Indian and global investors on board for the upcoming industrial zones. The Request for Quote is likely to be finalised in two months,” he said. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has already approved the proposal to develop the areas under a public-private partnership model. A detailed consultancy process is also underway to assess the market demand, feasibility, and optimal land use in these areas, particularly in Kanjhawala.

Officials say the new plan borrows inspiration from large-scale industrial townships like Mahindra World City in Rajasthan and similar models in Odisha, where a Singapore-based firm has signed an MoU with the state. The idea is to bring world-class infrastructure with plug-and-play facilities for businesses to hit the ground running.

However, the announcement also revives questions about Delhi’s long-standing struggle to attract industries despite having 29 planned industrial estates and 25 non-conforming clusters. Many of these zones still have vacant plots, with businesses often opting for nearby states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to better incentives and infrastructure.

Previous efforts by the AAP government, including plans for an electronics city and an IT park, had failed to take off. Now, the BJP-led administration hopes to change that by aligning Delhi’s industrial strategy with global standards and private sector expertise.