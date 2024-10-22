Delhi’s law and order is in shambles under BJP’s rule: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: In a strong condemnation of the BJP-led Central government, AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has demanded a comprehensive 10-year report card on law and order from the ruling party. Addressing the media on Monday, Bharadwaj highlighted the escalating crime rates and deteriorating public safety in Delhi, especially during the festive season.



Bharadwaj criticised the Central government for its failure to ensure safety in the Capital, stating, “If you can’t handle a city that’s just 50 kilometers by 50 kilometers, how will you protect the country’s borders?” He pointed to rising gang violence and traffic mismanagement, asserting that “Delhi’s law and order is in shambles under the BJP.”

The minister raised concerns about the pervasive fear gripping residents as they navigate bustling markets during festivals like Diwali and Dhanteras. “People are afraid to step out of their homes, wondering if a gang war will break out, if gunfire will start, or if a bomb will go off,” he remarked. Bharadwaj cited alarming incidents of gun violence, including shootings at sweet shops and public spaces, underscoring the severity of the situation. Criticising the Union Home minister’s absence during this crisis, he stated, “Where is the Home Minister? Delhi’s law and order is in shambles under the BJP’s rule, with gangsters running amok.” Bharadwaj also pointed out that despite the Delhi Police being under the central government’s jurisdiction for the past decade, there has been no significant improvement in security.

On the issue of traffic management, he shared his frustration about the inefficiency of the traffic police, noting that it took him over an hour to cover short distances due to congestion. “Delhi’s traffic is completely unmanageable, and the BJP has done nothing to improve it,” he asserted.

Bharadwaj also took aim at the BJP’s handling of security in Kashmir, questioning their ability to foster safety and economic growth in the region. He criticized the government for failing to provide safety to the Kashmiri Pandit community and migrant laborers, highlighting the recent targeted

killings of workers.

Concluding his remarks, he urged the BJP to focus on addressing law and order issues in Delhi rather than making empty promises.